Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A lot of Z103 fans are sad to learn one of their favorite radio DJ’s passed away over the weekend.

Tara Moss was a long time co-host of the ‘Brad and Tara Morning Show.’

Her on-air partner Brad Barlow says her health very unexpectedly vanished in a matter of days.

He says she spent four days in the hospital before being released to, “feel the love of her three adorable, silly, ridiculous demanding dogs and her beloved husband bruce.”

There’s no word on a cause of death.

Barlow described to us the kind of woman she was. He says she genuinely loved this town and brought a lot of energy and joy.

Brad called Tara his best friend, and she will be with him for the rest of his life.

“I know that for the rest of my life I will laugh every day about a story from her,” Barlow said. “I’m upset and I’m crying and having a hard time. Uh, these last couple days, or whatever, but for the rest of my life, I will laugh. I will laugh at um, she was just so funny man. She was just so funny.”

Barlow believes Tara’s spirit will be a part of this community for a long time.