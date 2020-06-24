ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Transportation Department and Federal Highway Administration have released a draft finding of No Significant Impact for the Targhee Pass Environmental Assessment.

The report is out for public review until July 24. It evaluates the risks, benefits, opportunities and costs for construction along a section of US 20 between the junction of State Highway 87 and the Montana state line.

The preferred alternative is the same identified in a draft document in 2019.

“The community has been greatly involved with this environmental process. We are grateful for their participation and input. said ITD project manager Derek Noyes. “ITD encourages people to visit the website to view the FONSI and environmental assessment.”

It does not include wildlife crossing structures or wildlife fencing.

It will include an additional travel lane in the uphill direction to the Montana state line, a wider shoulder from 5-feet to 8-feet, a hill cut to improve stopping sight distance, left and right turn lanes into Big Horn Hills Estates entrances, tree clearing to reduce shade, and road subsurface reconstruction and drainage improvements.

The project will also include an activated animal detection system to alert drivers to the presence of animals on the highway.

If the Federal Highway Administration approves the EA at the close of the public review period, the agency could publish a statute of limitations notice, indicating that federal agencies have taken final action on permits, licenses, or approvals for the transportation project.

The FONSI and final EA will be available through several sources, including: