BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – This Saturday is the Blackfoot Rotary Club’s 12th Annual Tater Trot at Jensen Grove.

The money raised goes to help the Community Dinner Table and fund scholarships for high school students in Bingham County.

You can register now online at idahotatertrot.com until Friday at noon.

You can also sign-up Saturday before the race starting at 8 a.m.

The first event starts at 9 a.m.

There will also be a baked potato bar, awards and raffle prizes.

