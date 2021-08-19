IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls is in the process of restoring its historic Funland in Tautphaus Park, and you are invited to a free kickoff event Saturday.

You can learn how the city is working to preserve the Funland which has been a part of the community since 1947. There will also be free family activities, free popcorn and cotton candy to the first 1,000 people and a a pie eating contest.

The event goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-“);

});

Funland will officially reopen in 2022, marking the 75th Anniversary of the amusement park.

The post Tautphaus Park Funland restoration underway, kickoff event set Saturday appeared first on Local News 8.