Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Jeremy Marston, 37, was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday in connection with a shooting incident at Tautphaus Park in Idaho Falls on Sept. 31, 2019.

Judge Joel Tingey sentenced Marston to serve a minimum four-year sentence and ordered fines and fees totaling $3,120.

Marston was charged after a witnesses said he fired several gunshots into a group of people at the park. None were hurt.

Marston entered into a plea agreement Nov. 13, pleading guilty to two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In exchange, two additional charges and one firearm enhancement charge were dropped.

You can view our previous story HERE.