BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho State Tax Commission’s customer-service counters have reopened in time to help taxpayers navigate the June 15 deadline for state income tax returns.
The Tax Commission asks visitors follow social distancing guidelines by staying 6 feet apart from each other and wearing a mask.
Go online to tax.idaho.gov/visit to find office locations and hours.
All offices have a drop box for returns and payments.
E-filing your return is the safest and easiest way to file this year.
Visit tax.idaho.gov to get information on free e-filing options for many taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $69,000 or less.
If you owe taxes, use the free Quick Pay service on the Tax Commission website.
Some e-file providers also offer a free direct debit payment option.
To contact the Tax Commission:
