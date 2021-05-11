IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (KIFI) — The Idaho State Tax Commission will extend office hours in its eastern Idaho offices on Monday, May 17, the day income tax returns are due.

You can visit any Tax Commission office to drop off completed Idaho tax returns, make payments, get answers to tax questions and find state tax forms.

Officials ask you follow social distancing guidelines when visiting an office by wearing a mask and keeping at least six feet away from others.

Idaho Falls

Hours on Monday, May 17: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Office address: 150 Shoup Ave., Suite 16

Phone: (800) 972-7660 toll free

Pocatello

Hours on Monday, May 17: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Office address: 1111 N. 8th Ave.

Phone: (800) 972-7660 toll free

Another way to get help is to call (800) 972-7660 toll free.

You can visit the Tax Commission website at tax.idaho.gov to find tax forms, make payments, and get answers to tax questions. The website features links to software providers that offer free e-filing to many Idahoans at tax.idaho.gov/freefile.

The site also has Quick Pay, a free service that lets you make an online payment without creating a Taxpayer Access Point (TAP) account.

