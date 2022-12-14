BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho State Tax Commission has redesigned its website to make it easier for taxpayers to use.

In addition to a new look, the site has a mobile-first design, so it works well with mobile devices as well as desktop computers. Other enhancements include a robust search feature and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act to improve the experience for those with disabilities.

“We’re excited these changes will be in place to help people as they get ready to file their income taxes starting in January,” Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said. “We encourage everyone to check out the site.”

Taxpayers also should know:

The homepage URL remains the same: tax.idaho.gov.

Existing shortcuts such as tax.idaho.gov/gototap will still work.

The URLs for all pages except the homepage have changed. The most popular URLs have been redirected to the new site. However, the Tax Commission recommends that taxpayers update their browser bookmarks to the webpages they use often.

