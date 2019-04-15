Tax Day 2019 is here, have you filed?

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Tax day has officially arrived and more than 50 million Americans have waited to the last minute to file their taxes.

“About 153 million individual tax returns for the 2018 tax year are expected to be filed during 2019, with millions expected just before the April tax deadline,” according to a press release from the Internal Revenue Service. “The deadline to file 2018 individual tax returns and pay taxes owed is Monday, April 15, 2019, for most taxpayers. Because of local holidays, the deadline for taxpayers living in Maine or Massachusetts is April 17, 2019.”

Even though millions are waiting until the last minute to send in their taxes, there are plenty more who made sure to file well ahead of the April 15 deadline.

“By April 5, the IRS had received more than 103 million tax returns and issued almost 78 million tax refunds totaling $220.8 billion,” according to the IRS. “The average refund to date is $2,833.”

For those who are scrambling to get their paperwork in before the deadline this evening, the IRS says there are plenty of resources.

“IRS.gov has tax forms and instructions to download, print, sign and mail,” according to the IRS. ” Taxpayers can also use the Interactive Tax Assistant tool to answer many tax questions they may encounter..The IRS offers extra time to file, automatically, to all taxpayers requesting it. A filing extension allows taxpayers until Oct. 15 to gather, prepare and file their taxes with the IRS. However, it does not extend the time to pay any tax due.”