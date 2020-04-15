IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – This April 15 is like few others before.

This year, it’s pretty much a reminder on our calendars to remind us of the new Idaho tax deadline on June 15.

But, even amid a global pandemic, the state’s tax commission office says there is help available.

“If they go to our website tax.idaho.gov, we’ve got information on software providers who can provide free software for e-filing for your federal and state tax returns,” said Renee Eymann is with the Idaho Tax Commissions office.

There is an income requirement the commission says many will meet.

“Most people qualify for this if your adjusted gross income is $69,000 or less,” Eymann said.

They say with all the changes, the most important thing to remember is to file.

Most of the agencies have payment arrangements. There is one COVID related issue with that right now. The Internal Revenue Service offices and phone lines are closed.

“The only problem right now is you have to wait until they open the lines,” said Angel Gonzalez of North America Tax Service. “There’s nothing you can do right now on the website. It’s kinda hard. But they can. They give you plans to make payments.”

They both stress the importance of filing on time and say you can even file right now. Experts say normally, e-file programs require you to file your federal return first, then file any state returns. So, ask your preparer how to resolve that issue.

Overall, we are told it’s better to file and try to work out payments over not filing and being hit with penalties later on.

“They can file right now just make sure if they owe money just make those payments at those deadlines it shouldn’t be any problem. You can file right now, you don’t have to pay at the moment,” Gonzales said.

Currently, the Idaho Tax Commission’s office is closed, but they are taking calls at (208) 334-7660.