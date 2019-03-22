Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School senior wins Congressional Art Competition

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Over 100 people packed the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho to celebrate the latest Congressional Art Contest on Friday, March 15.

The competition, hosted by Congressman Mike Simpson, invited students to create artistic depictions of the theme “My Heritage. My Future. My Idaho. Olivia Harris, a senior at Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter School in Idaho Falls, was named this year’s winner.

“With a historic number of submissions this year, the art contest received over 100 submissions from 20 schools throughout the congressional district,” Brennan Summers, a member of Congressman Simpson’s staff told KID NewsRadio. “Olivia’s artwork will be displayed in the US Capitol starting this summer.”

Event attendees also enjoyed a literal taste of local talent with Reed’s Dairy famous Huckleberry Ice Cream.

“Everyone loved it,” Summers said. “Reeds dairy is a great supporter of our local students.”