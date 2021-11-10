IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A Bonneville County charter school got a big payoff Tuesday from the Idaho Lottery.

Taylor’s Crossing Charter School was a recipient of $3,000 from the Idaho Lottery’s Bucks for Books program.

This is the first time Taylor’s Crossing has received this large amount of cash from the lottery

“We have actually participated in scratch for schools every year and we get a little bit of money,” Assistant Principal Teresa Kolsen said. “We haven’t gotten three thousands dollars. This was a bigger amount of money that we can use in our library.”

The Books for Bucks program was created in 2019 by the Idaho Lottery to benefit public schools.

