IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Beginning in the 2021-2022 school year, Taylor’s Crossing Charter School will be expanding bus route services to include the Rigby area and other areas in the greater Idaho Falls community.

Taylor’s Crossing is a free K-12 public charter school that serves students residing in District 93, District 91, Jefferson 251 and Shelley District 60 with a school capacity of more than 400.

2021-2022 lottery applications for Taylor’s Crossing are due March 26, 2021.

If you are interested in enrolling your child, click HERE to apply for enrollment.

