JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The 2022 Teton County Young Author Contest officially ended Wednesday, June 1st with the announcement of grade level first place and honorable mentions.

Any writing penned at school or home during the 2021-2022 school year could be turned into teachers, who then entered the top pieces into the countywide competition.

This year, kindergarten through twelfth grade teachers from all TCSD #1 schools, Classical Academy, Mountain Academy and Jackson Hole Community School submitted entries.

In total, 124 entries in the categories of fiction, nonfiction and poetry were entered.

The Young Authors Competition was originally a statewide competition held by the Wyoming State Literacy Association (WSLA). The state contest was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The WSLA has not had staffing or enough volunteers to continue the state competition. TCSD #1’s Young Authors Coordinators Christine Jenkins and Mel Paradis moved the local judging to a virtual competition in 2020 and have continued to do it this way since. Community volunteers were recruited. In total, 44 judges from the community read entries and graded them based on leveled rubrics.

Announcements are being made Wednesday in schools on with all winners receiving certificates and Young Authors pens and 1st place winners also receiving a Young Authors writing journal.

