JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County School District #1 is a National School Boards Association (NSBA) 2022 Magna Award winner.

TCSD was recognized for its commitment to equity as a Silver Award winner in the 28th annual Magna Awards program.

TCSD is one of 18 winners–three Grand Prize and 12 Silver Award winners–across the nation receiving this honor.

Sponsored by NSBA’s flagship magazine, American School Board Journal, the Magna Awards honor districts across the country for their programs that break down barriers to achievement for underserved students. TCSD’s FLEX program was selected as a winner by an independent panel of judges.

The FLEX program is offered each day for 35 minutes and on specific Fridays throughout the school year and provides students enrichment and intervention opportunities during the regular school schedule. The program recognizes that each student learns at a different pace and provides opportunities for individual, small group instruction, intervention and enrichment opportunities to provide each student the support they need to be successful.

“The 2022 Magna Award-winning districts represent the enormous efforts of school leaders during the pandemic to continue to remove barriers for their underserved and vulnerable children,” NSBA Executive Director and CEO Dr. John Heim said.

TCSD is highlighted in the April issue of ASBJ.

