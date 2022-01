TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County Wyoming is cutting way down on food insecurity in the school district.

TCSD #1 is now committing to serving meals free of charge to students through June 30.

The US Department of Agriculture approved the school district’s waiver through its federal meals program.

