JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County School District #1 has announced a sponsorship of the summer food service program for children.

Meals are available at no charge to children 18 years of age and younger.

Meals will be served on Monday through Friday from June 20 to August 26. It will be closed July 4.

Breakfast will be served 8:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and lunch will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meals will be served at the following locations:

Colter Elementary Breakfast and Lunch 1855 High School Road Jackson, WY 83001

Jackson Elementary School 200 North Willow Street Jackson, WY 83001



Questions may be directed to Danny Reed, Food and Nutrition Director Teton County School District #1 307-732-3757.

The post TCSD #1 summer food service program begins June 20 appeared first on Local News 8.