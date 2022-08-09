IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s upcoming school students may be reading sooner than before.

Teachers in the Bonneville School District were in the classroom themselves Tuesday reviewing new training to help children learn how to read.

SMART training or ‘striving to meet achievement in reading together’ is a key part of efforts to make sure all Idaho public school students can read by third grade.

This is the second year they’ve used the training in the state. Local teachers say they have already seen the benefits from last year’s training.

“This is my 34th year of teaching, and I’ve taught kindergarten through second grade,” Pocatello elementary school teacher Stacy Jensen said. “Last year, I would say the Smart program, totally rejuvenated my teaching life because all kids learn to read in my classroom. And I probably could not ever have said that before.”

While local parent Aydre Moysh says seeing her kindergartner read, is nothing short of amazing.

“She said that she would have my kindergärtner reading by the end of the year, and in my mind, I sort of laughed like, Yeah, right,” Moysh said. “She didn’t even know all of her letters. But sure enough, at the end of the year, she was reading and could sound out four-letter words. I mean, it was pretty amazing.”

Training for District 93 will take place during two days in Idaho Falls. More than 400 new teachers across the state will participate in the program before school starts.

