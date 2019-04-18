Ted Cruz hit on social media for joke about Disney’s $5M donation to Notre Dame Cathedral

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was criticized on social media Wednesday over a comment he made about Disney’s $5 million donation to restore the scorched Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

The Walt Disney Company, which was among a handful of corporations that pledged to help rebuild the almost 900-year-old cathedral after it was damaged in a devastating fire earlier this week, announced a $5 million contribution early Wednesday.

Responding to the news a few hours later, Cruz joked whether the cathedral’s restoration will include Disney princesses on the new stained glass.

Within hours, thousands on Twitter condemned Cruz for what they regarded as a joke that fell flat.

In announcing their contribution, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger discussed the cathedral’s prominent role in the city’s history.

“Notre-Dame is a beacon of hope and beauty that has defined the heart of Paris and the soul of France for centuries, inspiring awe and reverence for its art and architecture and for its enduring place in human history,” Iger said in the statement. “The Walt Disney Company stands with our friends and neighbors in the community, offering our heartfelt support as well as a $5 million donation for the restoration of this irreplaceable masterpiece.”