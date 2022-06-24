POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Some local kids had the chance to take their teddy bears to the doctor.

The Teddy Bear Clinic and Picnic at the Portneuf Library drew a huge crowd of kids and their favorite stuffed animals.

The idea is to let the kids see the medical equipment, in a non threatening situation, so when they go see the doctor or if they ever need emergency medical care, they won’t be so afraid.

“It gives the kids an opportunity to get exposed to that ahead of time so they see that so scary that it’s a little bit easier for them in the future,” Just for Kids clinic manager Devin Hughes said.

The Teddy Bear Clinic saw hundreds of patients Friday, and the kid doctors report all of those patients are doing great.

