REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – After careful consideration, the TEDxRexburg Team has decided to postpone TEDxRexburg2020-Wonderland until early fall.

Speakers were set to fly in from Washington, California, Texas, Louisiana and Utah, and organizers felt the need to postpone in light of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) developments.

“We are in the business of spreading ideas, not viruses!”

The entire speaker lineup has recommitted to the fall event.

A specific date has not been set but is said to be planned in the coming week.

If the rescheduled date will not work for you, reach out to organizers to be issued a refund or transfer the tickets to another name. If they do not hear from you, your registration will automatically be applied to the rescheduled event.