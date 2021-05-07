RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Jefferson County Sheriff says a 17-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the chest while getting out of his vehicle.

It happened at 575 North 4200 East at approximately 5:34 p.m. Thursday.

The sheriff said after further investigation the boy was meeting friends to fish on the river. When he removed his 22 caliber handgun from his vehicle, the weapon discharged accidentally and struck him in the left chest area.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The boy was taken by air to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Police didn’t release the boy’s name.

The post Teen accidentally shoots himself with handgun appeared first on Local News 8.