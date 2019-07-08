Teen arrested in Houston road rage shooting that burned tots in fireworks explosion

A teen was arrested Monday in the Texas Fourth of July road rage shooting that caused fireworks to explode inside a moving pickup, burning two small children and their parents.

Bayron Rivera, 18, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault in connection with the incident near Ella, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told a news conference. Rivera was arrested after surrendering to deputies Sunday night.

“This started as a road rage incident,” Lt. Jeff Stauber, commander of Gonzalez’s Violent Crime Unit. “Both parties had an opportunity to break it off somewhere during the incident.”

Gonzalez said about 20 minutes elapsed between the initial encounter and the gunfire.

TEXAS TODDLERS CRITICALLY BURNED AFTER ROAD RAGE SHOOTING SETS OFF FIREWORKS IN FAMILY TRUCK

The shots were fired from an AR-15 rifle, which was recovered, the sheriff said. The shots set off fireworks the family had just purchased.

A day after the shooting, Gonzalez released surveillance video showing the pickup pulling out of a gas station after being shot at and then bursting into flames as the fireworks ignite.

Investigators said they looking for a Ford Expedition seen in the video that they believed the gunman was driving and that fled the scene.

WOMAN ACCUSED OF SHOOTING HUSBAND WHILE TRYING TO SHOOT SOMEONE ELSE IN ROAD RAGE INCIDENT

The children, a one-year-old and a two-year-old, were severely burned. They were due to have surgery Monday and have a long road of recovery ahead of them, the sheriff said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the news conference Gonzalez also told reporters that a high-powered AR-15 rifle was recovered that investigators believe was the weapon involved in the shooting.