IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a Teen Law Enforcement Career Camp for teens wanting to go into the field.

The purpose of the camp is to expose these teens to what the law enforcement profession is all about and how their agency handles situations.

They started the program on Monday and will be carried out until Thursday.

Over the course of the week, teens will learn skills and participate in activities such as team building, S.W.A.T operations, emergency driving, utilizing drones, proper care with firearms, handling explosives, touring the jail and court, dive training and other specialty training.

There are 25 teens ages 14 to 18 enrolled in the program.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department hopes this course will allow these teens to decide if law enforcement is the career path for them.

The post Teen Law Enforcement Career Camp kicks off appeared first on Local News 8.