Teen who tried to rob Texas fireworks stand gets shot in face with own gun, deputies say

A teen who attempted to rob a Texas fireworks stand Thursday ended up getting shot in the face with his own gun by one of the business’ employees, police said.

The attempted robbery occurred in Harris County at around 4 p.m. when the 19-year-old suspect approached the stand and demanded money, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

An employee got the money and put it on the counter, according to ABC 13, and deputies said when the suspect placed the gun down to pick up the money, the employee picked up the firearm and shot the suspect in the face.

The teen, who wasn’t immediately identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It wasn’t clear whether the person was expected to survive.