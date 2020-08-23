News

(IDAHO FALLS – KIFI/KIDK) A 14-year-old boy was struck by a car, in what Bonnveille County Deputies are calling a large fight, late Saturday night.

The Sheriff’s Office says, “At approximately 10:30pm last night, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a disturbance reported at the Hitt Event Center near 25th E. and Yellowstone Hwy. Dispatch received a report of approximately 40 individuals involved in a fight with rocks and pipes in the parking lot. There was also a report that a firearm was brandished and a shot was fired.

Idaho Falls Police and Idaho State Police also responded to the area to assist Deputies and several individuals were detained. Through investigation, Deputies determined that no firearm was seen and there was no evidence of a gun shot. Deputies did discover that a 14 year old male had been struck by a vehicle and was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. The male suffered a broken bone and a head injury and is expected to recover.

While on scene Deputies located the vehicle involved that struck the victim and are in process of locating the driver. There were no other reported injuries and this case is currently under investigation. No further information is available.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact dispatch at 208-529-1200 and ask to speak with a Deputy. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 208-522-1983, or at http://www.ifcrime.org/ “