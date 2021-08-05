POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Youth groups from American Falls, Arimo, and Downey rolled up their sleeves and got to work to help make the Pocatello temple even more beautiful.

Despite the blazing sun, there were smiles on all the faces as the kids planted hundreds of flowers.

Hayley Bennett said she was thrilled to have this service opportunity.

” I think it’s super special to just be here and leave a piece of me at the temple,” she said. “And just always like whenever I come to the temple I will be able to see these plants that I put in and to just help serve the Lord and his house and to make it the beautiful thing that it’s supposed to be.”

Lots of work was being done but they were having lots of fun too, naming each flower as they planted it and talking about when they could come back and visit their flowers and their temple again.

One of the leaders from the Church Dan Stoddard said, “Any opportunity we have to help them feel some type of a connection to this special place, the temple the grounds, the flowers, the things that happen inside the temple after it’s dedicated, making and keeping covenants, all those things connect us to our Savior Jesus Christ.”

Most of these young adults are from farming communities and are no strangers to hard work, but Jeremy Nielsen said this was something very special.

“It’s special to be here because the Lord gave us this beautiful earth, this beautiful valley and it just seems appreciative enough to just decorate his front lawn, you know? I just bond with my friends here and the temple, It’s just a beautiful time.”

Some of their efforts are already in full bloom and being enjoyed by all creatures great and small and both the youth and their leaders say this is a great way to not only plant flowers but seeds of service that will last a lifetime.

