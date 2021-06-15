INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) – Two teens are in custody after a police chase.

This video was shared to our newsroom by Paul Arroyo last Friday.

This was off the side of Interstate 15 between Inkom and Pocatello, where Idaho State Police says the chase ended.

They say 16 and 17-year old boys stole the car in Box Elder County, Utah.

ISP troopers got involved when they crossed the stateline.

No one was hurt.

The teens are now charged with grand theft, driving without privileges and eluding police.

