Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A new scam is targeting licensed Idaho nurses.

The Idaho Attorney General’s Office and the Idaho Board of Nursing said the scam begins with a phone call from a man who claims to be working with the Idaho Board of Nursing. Another man is also on the call, claiming to be with the FBI.

The scammers told a victim her license was being suspended pending an investigation. However, she could keep her license active by posting a $17,500 surety bond. They faxed the nurse a form to generate the payment.

Although the phone number used appeared to be from an Idaho government agency, the call-back number was an 804 area code used in Virginia.

Other nurses are also being contacted by mail. Those victims receive official looking documents that appear to be sent by the state nursing board and US Department of Justice. They claim the nurse is under investigation for trafficking illegal drugs and direct the victim to contact a phone number that appears to be official.

The scammers are using a nurse’s home address and both reference their actual state license number.

“These scams are very targeted in that they’re focused on Idaho nurses at a time of heightened anxiety in the medical profession,” said Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. “I find it particularly concerning that these scammers have included address and licensing information specific to their targets. While this information is public record, when used in this manner it makes the communication seem all that more official.”

Nurses are advised to call the Idaho Nursing Board directly if there is any question about the status of their state license.