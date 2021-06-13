IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced it will start to reopen Temple Square in Salt Lake City starting Tuesday.

On June 14th, the Conference Center will reopen for public tours.

The experience will initially be open with limited hours (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily) and will include guided and self-guided tours.

To schedule a tour, call (801) 240-8945 or email TempleSquare@ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

July 6th

On July 6th, the Assembly Hall and Tabernacle will open with limited hours (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily). Organ concerts, rehearsals and other concerts will continue to be paused.

The Family History Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with plans to extend to additional days and hours soon thereafter.

The Church History Library will also reopen on the 6th, and the reading room will open by appointment. A limited number of appointments will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The library will also resume presentations for groups of 25 or fewer. Up-to-date information on operating hours, safety policies and how to schedule a visit can be found on the library’s Plan Your Visit web page. The library will fully reopen August 2nd.

August 2nd

On August 2nd, the Beehive House, which was a residence of former church President Brigham Young, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Church History Museum and store will be opening on the 2nd as well with hours of operation being 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Joseph Smith Memorial Building, the Relief Society Building, and the Lion House openings will be announced at a future date.

Visitors are welcome on Temple Square. Face masks are recommended for individuals who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19. These announcements are subject to change due to conditions at the time of opening. Other buildings and experiences will be posted on TempleSquare.org when they reopen.

The Salt Lake Temple will continue to be closed while it undergoes renovations.

