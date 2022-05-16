IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Third graders from Temple View Elementary School are crafting stepping stones for the Happyville Farm. They took the field trip Monday to dig their stones into the garden of the farm.

Temple View Elementary School third graders also took this time to learn more about what lies inside the Happyville Farm. They have an opportunity to learn more about conservation, pollination, plants and our local Idaho plant habitats.

INL donated a ceremonial check to the farm. The check goes out for $2,600. Happyville Farm will use the money to make benches with shade umbrellas for their education center.

This isn’t the first partnership between Temple View and Happyville Farm either. Every grade within their school has completed their own unique project to give back to the farm. Kindergarteners planted onion seeds at the farm, first graders built bird houses and feeders, second graders planted pollinator flowers, and third graders are now about to put their artistic stepping stones in the farm garden. Fourth graders made homes for little insects, fifth graders donated red works for the farm’s compact system, and lastly, the sixth graders helped to create the education center.

