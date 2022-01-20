CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) — Challis Bridge Day-Use Site within the Challis Field Office is temporarily closing to protect public health and safety.

The current conditions at Challis Bridge pose hazardous conditions to public health and safety if visitors attempt to drive or walk through the site.

Beginning in late December 2021, the Challis region experienced prolonged freezing temperatures. This has resulted in a buildup of ice in the Salmon River. The ice buildup shifted water flow patterns and the site is now flooded and covered in a thin, unstable layer of ice. This closure affects approximately 11.5 acres of BLM-managed public land. The Challis Bridge Day-Use Site is a developed recreation site containing two bathrooms, road and parking area, picnic tables, and interpretive signs, and is located adjacent to the Salmon River.

“The site will re-open when our staff determines conditions are safe and water levels have returned to normal,” Challis Field Manager Matt Marsh said.

This is a periodic wintertime situation. The BLM most recently instituted a similar closure in 2017. While not an annual concern, this is a periodic problem that the BLM responds to accordingly.

The current closure may also include the timeframe for construction work that may be required to fix the road and parking area from any damages it may have received. Temporary signs with maps and barricades will be implemented at the entrance to prevent visitors from accessing the site. Recreation and Law Enforcement staff will regularly monitor the site to ensure public safety and the emergency closure order are being met and to track water levels and damages to resources and recreation assets.

