JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Recreation Center will have modified facility hours over the next three weeks due to a shortage of lifeguard staff.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 5 through Friday, Dec. 23, the Recreation Center Facility hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Aquatics area will be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on weekends. The facility will be open on weekends from 10 a.m. -7 p.m. Staff will reevaluate the schedule after December 23 and will provide the public with any updates.

“There is a nationwide lifeguard staff shortage. Unfortunately, in our community we are no different and having the same struggles,” Recreation Center Manager Rachael Zimmerman said. “We are grateful for the lifeguards we have on staff who are making it possible for us to operate at all. We are working diligently in recruiting and training and hope that we can expand hours soon. We appreciate the community’s support and understanding.”

Visit the Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation website to view the gym and aquatics calendars to find gymnasium availability and swim times, or call the Recreation Center front desk at 307-739-9025.

