IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- There are some road closures in Idaho Falls to be aware of the next couple of days.

East Idaho Railroad is removing the unused railroad crossing at Park Avenue, south of W Broadway on Monday and Tuesday.

The crossing in front of the Idaho Falls Library is also being removed. That portion of Park Avenue will be closed off, beginning 8:00 AM Monday until Tuesday afternoon.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The library will remain open during construction. Pedestrian traffic to and from the library will be detoured using S. Capital Avenue.

City officials are reminding people to slow down, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

The post Temporary road closures as unused railroad crossings get removed appeared first on Local News 8.