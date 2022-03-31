EAST IDAHO (KIFI) – Recent winter storms and fluctuating temperatures have caused potholes to develop along roadways in Eastern Idaho.

To ensure the safety to the traveling public and prevent further road damage, the Idaho Transportation Department will lower the speed limits on State Highway 32 from Milepost 8 to 28 between Tetonia and Ashton.

Speed limits will be 35 mph for trucks and 55 mph for all other vehicles.

This change will take effect on Thursday, March 31. This change will remain in effect through May.

In addition, variable message signs will be placed on State Highway 22 to remind truck drivers there is an 80,000 pound weight limit in effect from Dubois to the State Highway 28 Junction.

