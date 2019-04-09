Tennessee man accused of murdering mother asked co-workers to help him with alibi, police say

A Tennessee man accused of murdering his 76-year-old mother asked his co-workers to take pictures of him at work so he could use them for an alibi, police said Sunday.

John Ralph, 51, was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and the U.S. Marshals Service at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. Police said he was attempting to flee the U.S. and head to Amsterdam.

Police said Ralph had repeatedly told friends and other family members his mother, Edith Betty Ralph, was driving him crazy, the Clayton County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Carter County, Tenn., deputies discovered the mother’s body at her home with severe head trauma and several gunshot wounds to her body, authorities said.

Police discovered the body after a caregiver called authorities about a dead body in the home, according to the New York Daily News.

John Ralph was charged with first-degree murder and was being held at a Clayton County Jail on $1 million bond awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.