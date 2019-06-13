Tennessee man secretly lived in family's attic, snuck into 14-year-old girl’s room at night: cops

A Tennessee man was arrested after he allegedly lived in a family’s attic and would sneak into their 14-year-old daughter’s bedroom to see her at night.

Matthew Castro, 18, was taken into custody after the girl’s mother found him earlier this month in their house in Mount Juliet, a city roughly 20 miles east of Nashville, WSMV reported.

The mother said she came home and saw Castro standing at the top of the staircase. Despite her telling him to leave, Castro allegedly ran into the attic and refused to come out. Police reportedly had to get Castro down from the space.

Authorities discovered Castro had been living in the attic of the house in Wilson County, and coming down at night “through a door in the girl’s bedroom closet,” according to WZTV.

Investigators alleged that just a few weeks ago, they warned Castro to stay away from the teen girl after the ran away together.

The 18-year-old’s mother told WSMV that the 14-year-old would often call her son over to her home to talk about her emotions. She added that Castro has mental health issues.

Castro was charged with trespassing.