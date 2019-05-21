Tennessee murder victim found holding piece of paper with suspect’s license plate on it: report

The Tennessee man who was shot and killed outside his Cordova home last week was reportedly found holding a piece of paper that authorities think might be the key to bringing his killer to justice.

Bryant Ward, 24, was arrested in the killing of 61-year-old Bryan Hervey after police discovered Hervey holding a piece of paper with Ward’s license plate number written on it.

Court documents obtained by FOX13 stated Hervey was seen running to his front door on May 15 shortly before he was killed. Home surveillance video taken from a doorbell camera appeared to show Hervey screaming for help as gunshots rang out in the background.

Police reportedly found 25 shell casings in and around the crime scene.

When police located Hervey’s body at around 2:30 a.m. they discovered the paper in his hand with what appeared to be a license plate number, WMC reported. Court documents stated Hervey was a member of his neighborhood watch program.

Ward was arrested after authorities matched the information on the paper to a vehicle outside his home with the same license plate number. Ward, who reportedly lived just down the street from Hervey, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder, FOX13 reported.