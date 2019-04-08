Tennessee woman accused of stealing police car at car wash

A Tennessee woman allegedly stole a police vehicle after a skirmish at a car wash, officials said.

Jennifer Stewart, 31, allegedly had broken into a separate vehicle and got into a “physical altercation with the victim” at the car wash, the Nashville Police Department said in a news release.

A police sergeant, hoping to separate the two, placed Stewart in the back of his car. However, when the officer went to speak to the apparent victim, police said Stewart “appear[ed] to crawl through the divider from the back seat into the front seat of the patrol car.”

Stewart then “drove off” in the vehicle, according to police.

Law enforcement officials said they followed Stewart — and the police car ultimately came to a stop after she drove over spike strips.

Stewart was taken into custody and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, vehicle theft, and vandalism. She was being held in lieu of $37,500 bond, police said.