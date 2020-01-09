Top Stories

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Teton Basin Ranger District is asking the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation to approve a grant for improvements to the Mahogany Trail.

The trail is located on the west side of Teton Valley, connecting the valley floor to a system of trails providing access to ridges and peaks in the Big Hole Mountains. If approved, the project would get underway in 2021.

“Mahogany Trail is available for a wide range of users,” said Joe McFarlane, recreation staff officer. “It provides opportunities for motorcycle riders, hikers, bikers, and equestrian users.”

The project would focus on a bog bridge that helps move users over a wet area on the hillside. It would reduce trail erosion into Mahogany Creek.