CTNF

CTNF Current conditions along Ski Hill Road

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI)-Firefighters are preparing to launch the first phase of a prescription fire in Teton Canyon Friday. The Caribou-Targhee National Forest said the activity will likely occur in the early afternoon to minimize impacts on recreationists.

Firefighters will be operating along Ski Hill Road east of Driggs and smoke will be visible.

The Teton Canyon Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project is aimed at improving wildlife habitat and managing forest vegetation.

“Years of fire exclusion resulted in stands of dense mountain brush and timber and high loads of dead and down fuel,” said Deb Flowers, Assistant Fire Management Officer for the South Fork Zone. “By implementing prescribed fire under very specific conditions, we intend to reduce the future wildfire threat to adjacent private property, important infrastructure and municipal water supplies.”

Wyoming Game and Fish said the fires would also stimulate aspen and other plants that are dependent on wildfire, proving long-term benefits for wildlife winter range.

The post Teton Canyon prescription fire to begin Friday appeared first on Local News 8.