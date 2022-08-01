JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI)- For Tyler Fisk and Kaila Moncur, the Teton County 4-H program has played an integral part in shaping their lives and futures. They were able to participate in the senior division of the lamb showing competition where they both made it into the final round with Fisk earning top honors.

Fisk says taking home the top honors was a good feeling. “It’s definitely a hard division to be in. So working hard, but I’m really happy,” Fisk said.

Moncur says being in the arena showing her lamb allows her to channel some of her competitive energy. “For me, I’m very competitive and I like to be competitive in the arena. The goal I feel like the goal of showmanship and showing your animal is showing off its best features. And so that’s that’s what it’s like for me showing my animals,” Moncur said.

The 4-H program not only allows them to be a part of the animal show competition but allows them to learn lots of life lessons along the way.

“You work hard and you get this one day it teaches you life skills. I mean teaches you how to be financially independent and spend your money wisely so yes, I definitely learned a lot being in the 4-H program and some of those lessons I’ve learned are going to be very important voice in my life,” Fisk said.

Moncur echoed his statement by saying being a part of the program has been life changing. She says, “I definitely think one of the biggest lessons I learned is never give up, because you’re working with animals and doing so, you take decorating and all this stuff before. I learned that when you mess up, if you give up, then the animal gives up on you. So I think that’s one of the biggest life lessons I’ve learned is to just never give up.”

They say that they hope to take these lessons into their futures.

“I think when I go off to college, I will be able to be very well-rounded and to never give up on what I want. I think that I will learn to be able to do hard work,” Moncur said.

Fisk says that perhaps the biggest lesson he hopes to take with him is money management skills. “It teaches you how to be financially independent and spend your money wisely,” Fisk said.

They both say that they hope to continue to participating in the program until they graduate.

