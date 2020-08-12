Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Don’t be too alarmed if you hear an alarm in Teton County, Wyoming Thursday.

Emergency Management officials will be visiting emergency warning sirens around the region and running tests to make sure they are operational in event of an emergency.

People may hear a few short bursts, but none for longer than one minute at a time.

Most people associate outdoor warning sirens with tornadoes,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Rich Ochs. “Our sirens are for all hazards and hearing a three-minute siren wail means that you should tune to local radio, All-Hazards Weather Radio, trusted online local media, or your phone for an alert to find out what is going on.”

The sirens are located at Teton Village, Teton Pines, Wilson, downtown Jackson, Gregory Lane, Adams Canyon, and Hoback Junction. An interactive map of outdoor warning siren locations along with estimated audible distances is available here.