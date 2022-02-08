JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County Emergency Management released its 2022 Emergency Preparedness Calendar, a local resource to promote a more disaster-resilient community.

This free wall calendar can be used to help individuals, families, and organizations take proactive steps over the course of the year to make sure they are safe before, during and after emergencies and disasters.

It includes action items, tips and resources under a unique theme every month related to the types of adverse events that could occur in Teton County.

February’s preparedness theme is If You See Something, Say Something. Emergency Management encourages

the public to be vigilant of their surroundings, and if they see something that doesn’t seem right to report it to local law enforcement.

Emergency preparedness is always a worthwhile pursuit because, unfortunately, no person or place is immune from manmade and natural disasters. The good news is that effective preparedness measures taken today can help avoid hardships and tragedies tomorrow.

“Teton County is an incredible place to live,” said Teton County Emergency Management Coordinator Rich Ochs. “With this beauty, however, comes some increased responsibility.”

Ochs says without earthquakes, we wouldn’t have the amazing Teton Range, and without wildfires we wouldn’t have the abundance of wildlife and varied ecosystems throughout our county.

“We all need to be prepared for earthquakes, floods, wildfires, and more. This isn’t a bad thing; it just comes with the territory.”

The free Emergency Preparedness Calendar can be found at the following locations in Jackson:

• Teton County Administration Building, 200 S. Willow St. (table inside front door)

• Jackson Town Hall, 150 E. Pearl Ave. (table in the lobby)

• Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center, 155 E. Gill Ave. (on wall near front desk)

• Teton County Library, 125 Virginian Lane

The calendar is also available online, or by calling Teton County Emergency Management at 307-733- 8572. You can download a PDF copy and access monthly content HERE.

