JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Teton (Wyoming) District Health Officer has issued a recommendation that gatherings should be limited only to household groups. That means people who live in the same residence. It is to be in place until December 15.

The action is intended to curb the current surge of COVID-19 and alleviate the current stess on the healthcare system.

Our intention is to keep our community safe, keep schools and businesses open and be able to accept visitors, which keeps our economy going,” said Teton District Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell. “This is a targeted intervention with a limited timeframe and clear goal. Let’s come together to help our hospital, so it can remain available to help us in turn,” said Dr. Riddell. “We did this in the spring and effectively eliminated detectable COVID from our community. We can do it again. Please let’s save lives and our winter economy.”

Gathering for work and school are still appropriate, with adequate social distancing, wearing masks, and hygiene measures.

But, he says it is a pause on social, recreational, and extracurricular gathering.

