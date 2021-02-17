JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County, Wyoming Board of County Commissioners has approved an amendment that will bar wood shingles and shakes within the wildland-urban interface on new construction.

Current code allows for wood shingles and shakes that have been treated with fire retardant, but experts say that is still a concern within the interface areas. The Teton Area Wildland Protection Coalition and Jackson Hole Fire-EMS suggested eliminating the material from new construction.

The commission voted 3-2 to approve the amendment, which takes effect March 1, 2021.

