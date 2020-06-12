Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Teton Climber’s Coalition has launched a new survey to collect information about what the public thinks should be included in the development of a community climbing gym.

Last November, Teton County, Wyoming voters approved a $22 million SPET proposal for creation of a Teton County-Jackson Recreation Center expansion. The proposal included a community climbing gym, King Street extension, and storm-water treatment.

The coalition was designated as an advisory council by the Teton County Parks and Recreation department. In addition to demographic information, the survey asks about the types of climbing opportunities the community would like to see.

Since part of the coalition’s mission is to serve the Latino population of the area, a Spanish version of the survey is also available.

You can see the English version of the survey here.

Para tamar la encuesta en Espanol, haz clic aqui.