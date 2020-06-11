JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Faced with huge projected revenue losses, the Teton County, Wyoming Board of County Commissioners approved a final draft budget for Fiscal Year 2021, which begins July 1.

In addition to revenue shortfalls due to COVID-19, commissioners also worked to consider the hardships facing Teton County taxpayers. The budget anticipates a mill levy of 8.404, however, it will it be formally set until August.

The budget anticipates a 50% downturn in sales and lodging tax revenues, or $9,819,391.

All departments and elected officers were asked to reduce their operating budgets. The average reduction is approximately 9.5%.

It proposes a salary freeze for county workers. In addition, capital fund expenses are reduced by 58%. The majority of expenditures are focused on repair and maintenance of existing assets.

The overall budget was reduced 19.5%, from $44.9 million this year to $36.2 million next year. Human Services funding will remain flat, but continue to fund Children’s Learning Center, Senior Center, Hole Food Rescue, Teton Literacy Center, One22 and more.

The board will make a final vote on the budget by the end of the month. A budget hearing is set Tuesday, June 30. Public comment should be directed to Commissioners here.

The budget itself will be available here, beginning Friday, June 12.