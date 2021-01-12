file Teton County Courthouse

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI)-The Teton County Courthouse in Driggs has been closed to the public effective immediately, with the exception of court offices. County Commissioners hope to reopen to the public January 19.

The action was taken after a surge of COVID-19 cases. On Friday, Teton County was moved from high risk to critical. Health district officials believe the surge is likely due to increased socializing over the holidays.

City halls in Victor and Driggs both remain closed to the public. City business may be conducted online or over the phone. Mask mandates remain in effect for any public place in both cities.

County services may be accessed via phone (208-354-2905) or through the county website.

Planning and building departments will continue to conduct business over the phone or on-line until further notice.

It has never been more important to follow COVID – 19 mandates. Currently, there are more people in town which increases risk exposure significantly. They advise people to continue to wear a mask when outside of your home, practice social distancing and use good hygiene habits.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

Idaho is still administering vaccines to people in tier 1 of the vaccine administration plan which includes health care personnel and residents at long term care facilities along with their caregivers, according to Teton County officials. Currently, the state of Idaho reports that 31,487 vaccines have been administered within the state.

The post Teton County courthouse closes due to COVID-19 surge appeared first on Local News 8.