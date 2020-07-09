Local News

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Teton County, Wyoming voters are encouraged to vote by absentee ballot for the Wyoming 2020 primary election August 18.

Although residents can still vote on election day, they should expect a slower process and longer wait times due to social distancing protocols at vote center locations.

The County Clerk’s office said there are two ways to vote absentee.

The first is to stop by the county’s absentee ballot polling site in the basement of the Teton County Administration Building at 200 S. Willow Street in Jackson.

The poll is open now, through August 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Voters can cast a ballot there or take it home and return it later in person or via mail to PO Box 1727, Jackson, Wyo. 83001-1727.

The second absentee option is to contact the Clerk’s Office by phone or e-mail to request an absentee ballot by U.S. Mail. Call 307-733-4430 or email elections@tetoncountywy.gov

The Voter Centers for the August 18 Primary Election are:

Teton County Library, 125 Virginian Lane in Jackson

Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center, 155 E. Gill Avenue in Jackson

Old Wilson Schoolhouse Community Center, 5655 Main Street in Wilson

You can find a sample ballot for your party or precinct here.